Pawar shares dais with Modi in Pune, says ‘Shivaji didn’t snatch anyone’s land’

In a significant development that may not go down well among the Opposition ranks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar shared a stage and shook hands at an award ceremony in Pune on Tuesday (August 1). This was the first time that the two leaders met after a split in NCP, led by his nephew Ajit Pawar, who joined the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

Addressing a gathering after receiving the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, PM Modi said “trust on each other will make us strong”. Development is impossible if there is an atmosphere of mistrust, he said in his acceptance speech at the event. The prime minister said Lokmanya Tilak understood the importance of free press.

“He changed the course of the freedom struggle. The British called him the father of Indian unrest,” Modi said. The PM said he feels honoured to receive the award named after Lokmanya Tilak, who was at the forefront of India’s freedom struggle. Today some people get uncomfortable if things named after foreign invaders are renamed, Modi said.

Speaking at the Lokmanya Tilak National Award Ceremony in Pune. https://t.co/DOk5yilFkg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2023

“Lokmanya Tilak had this unique ability to identify young talent. Veer Savarkar was one such example,” Modi said. He said Tilak realised the capability of Veer Savarkar and was instrumental in his education abroad. When an award is named after Lokmanya Tilak, the responsibility increases, he said. The PM also lauded the contribution of Pune in India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic.

Modi, Pawar exchange greetings

Earlier, PM Modi and NCP chief Pawar were seen greeting each other and exchanging a few words when they met at the award ceremony.

In his speech, Pawar said the first surgical strike in India was during Chhatrapati Shivaji’s period. The NCP leader said the country had seen two eras: One of Tilak and another of Mahatma Gandhi. He took an indirect dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that “Shivaji Maharaj never snatched anyone’s land.” Pawar could be hinting at the split in Shiv Sena last year which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra last year.

Ignores Oppn’s pleas

Meanwhile, Pawar did not entertain requests from members of the opposition INDIA alliance to not share stage with Modi. The INDIA alliance members felt this won’t be good optics for the opposition at a time when a united front is being put up against the BJP. Pawar did not meet some MPs who wanted to dissuade him from gracing the occasion.

The award was constituted in 1983 to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak and is presented every year on August 1, Tilak’s death anniversary.

Some social organisations and members of various political parties staged a joint protest against Modi during the visit. Prominent social activist Baba Adhav led the protest where the participants waved black flags.

The alliance members held the protest at Mandai, around 300 metres from the Dagdusheth Halwai Ganesh temple where Modi performed pooja soon after reaching Pune. Leaders of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and members of various social outfits took part in the protest.

