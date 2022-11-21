Pack Governor Koshiyari off: Eknath Shinde to ally BJP

The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena too seems to want action against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his recent remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the 17th century Maratha ruler and icon of the state.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad on Monday (November 21) demanded that Koshyari be transferred out of the state.

Gaikwad said Koshiyari’s remarks about Shivaji had hurt the Maratha community, and he had stoked controversy previously too.

The Buldhana constituency MLA said the governor should understand that “the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj never age and he cannot be compared to any other great person in the world”.

“My request to BJP leaders at the Centre is that a person who does not know the history of the state and how it functions, be sent somewhere else,” he said.

Gaikwad is part of the Sena faction of Chief Minister Shinde which shares power in Maharashtra with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The BJP led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ruling at the Centre, and recommends governors of states to the President of India.

The Sena faction under Uddhav Thackeray had vociferously demanded the removal of Koshiyari after he made the comments against Shivaji.

Sanjay Raut, the party’s spokesperson, had openly attacked Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Shinde, while demanding action against Koshiyari.

“The Governor has insulted Shivaji Maharaj four times in one year. Still, the government is silent. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah consider Shivaji Maharaj an idol and their national spokesperson said that Shivaji Maharaj apologised to Aurangzeb five times. Is this the BJP’s official stand? BJP should apologise to Maharashtra and remove the Governor right away.”

“I am surprised that the Chief Minister, who gave the slogan of self-respect, broke Shiv Sena and formed the government with the BJP, where has your self-respect gone now? The BJP is openly insulting Shivaji Maharaj. You should resign. If you have any respect for Shivaji Maharaj, why are you in the government with them?” he said.

Demanding recall of Koshiyari as governor of Maharashtra, Congress leader Nana Patole had said that the party would not tolerate such insults. ‘This will not be tolerated. The BJP has to publicly apologise and the governor has to be recalled,” Patole demanded.

NCP leader Supriya Sule too condemned the governor’s remarks and had said that the BJP has no right to take the Maratha king’s name. Her party and Shiv Sena (UBT) staged protests against Koshiyari in different parts of Maharashtra.