One more Thackeray son rising: MNS chief Raj’s son Amit to enter centre stage

Amit Thackeray likely to take charge of the MNS' civic polls preparation in party stronghold Nashik, say media reports

You may not have heard as much about him as about Raj Thackeray, the Maratha Manus who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). Amit Thackeray, 29, is Raj’s son and the shadow tourism and urban development minister.

While Aaditya Thackeray — his cousin and son of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray — is a state minister, Amit has mostly kept off the limelight till now. Things are changing, and the news is that the MNS chief’s son is tipped to be a key player in the polls for 10 municipal corporations due early next year.

Amit is being prepped to take up administrative responsibilities within the party in preparation for the 2022 civic polls. Raj, Uddhav’s estranged cousin, has unofficially asked Amit to take charge of the party’s poll preparation in Nashik, media reports said.

The civic poll in Nashik is the most significant of the 10 local body elections after Mumbai, the city where the party was born in 2006.

The party won the 2012 civic poll to the Nashik Municipal Corporation, but lost in 2017 to the BJP.

“In the 2019 Assembly election, Amit Thackeray helped in campaigning for the party, but this time, for the 2022 civic elections, he will definitely play a much bigger role even in terms of the MNS’ administrative preparation for the election. Unofficially, Raj saheb has asked him to lead the MNS’ campaign in Nashik,” a senior MNS functionary told ThePrint.

Other than Nashik, the civic bodies of Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Nagpur, Amravati, Akola and Solapur will go to polls in early 2022.

MNS leaders say the timing of Amit’s launch comes at a time when the party itself is at a crucial juncture. Speculation is rife of an alliance with the BJP as the MNS pushes to grab the Hindutva-Marathi sub-nationalism space.

What is known about Amit is that he is an introvert and, unlike his elder cousin Aaditya, is known to keep a low profile. A trait that Amit shares with the Thackerays is his love for sketching and painting. Much like Aaditya, Amit is also a football fan, and had met footballer Ronaldinho during the latter’s visit to Mumbai in 2017.