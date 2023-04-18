‘We will remain with NCP’, says Ajit Pawar amid rumours of his defection

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that there is no substance in the news that he is moving to the BJP and called it 'baseless'. He accused the media of "spreading rumours without any reason"

Amid intense speculation over Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar’s next political move, the leader on Tuesday (April 18) said he would work for his party till he is alive and scotched speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said that there is no substance in the news that he was moving to the BJP and called it ‘baseless’. Ajit Pawar accused the media of “spreading rumours without any reason”.

“There is no truth to any rumour. I am with the NCP and I will stay with the NCP,” Ajit Pawar said, dismissing rumours of a rift in the NCP and Maharashtra’s Opposition alliance.

Addressing a press conference Ajit Pawar asked, “Has anyone from our party, me or any senior party leader spoken about NCP supporting BJP?” Further he questioned as to who makes up this gossip? “Till our last breath, we will continue working with the party (NCP),” he said.

“We (party MLAs) are all with the NCP. I will work for the NCP till I live,” the leader of the Opposition added.

He also squashed any speculation that he was all set to defect with 40 NCP MLAs. “Under the anti-defection laws’ tenth schedule you need two-third majority. And even that is not enough as it is mandatory this group has to merge into a party,” he said.

Also read: Sharad Pawar told Uddhav that NCP will never join hands with BJP, claims Raut

On Monday, Ajit Pawar also dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday.

‘MLAs come and meet me for routine work. They always come. But today this is being projected for wrong reasons. I want to tell my workers that there is no truth in these discussions. There is no reason to get confused”, said Pawar.

In reference to the alleged support letter that was signed by 40 MLAs, Pawar said, “MLAs have not signed on any letter”. He added that the rumours were intentionally spread against him.

Sharad Pawar too squashes rumours

Meanwhile, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday (April 18) that no meeting of NCP MLAs has been called by anyone.

These developments come after political circles in Maharashtra were abuzz with talk about Ajit Pawar’s growing proximity with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

NCP president Sharad Pawar told reporters in Purandar area of Maharashtra’s Pune district that whatever discussions going on in the minds of the media are not there in their minds.

“…There is no importance of all these discussions. The reports have no meaning. I can say about NCP that all our colleagues are of one thinking of how to make the party stronger, and there is no other thought in anybody’s mind,” said the party chief.

Sharad Pawar, whose party is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which also comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress, dismissed reports of a meeting of NCP MLAs being called in Mumbai and said no one has called such a meeting.

“The party’s state president (Jayant Patil) is busy with a local election in his region, and another party leader Ajit Pawar is also busy with party work and providing guidance to everyone,” he said, adding that after his programmes in Pune, he will be heading to Mumbai.

Speculation about Ajit Pawar’s next political move started swirling last week when he suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and also made comments, which were seen as being soft on the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday added grist to the rumour mill claiming Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.