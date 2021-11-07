NCB officer Wankhede planned to kidnap Aryan Khan, claims minister

Malik has repeatedly termed the cruise drugs bust case "fake" and levelled a series of allegations against Wankhede

The Aryan Khan case is having twists and turns every other day.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has claimed NCB official that Sameer Wankhede was part of a bigger plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan who was recently arrested (later released on bail) in a drug case.

in a press conference on November 7 (Sunday), NCP leader and MVA minister Malik claimed BJP leader Mohit Kamboj met Wankhede outside the Oshiwara crematorium where Wankhede’s mother is buried.

Also read: Aryan Khan granted bail after 25 days: Here’s what transpired

Advertisement

Malik, however, said that he couldn’t get the CCTV footage of their meeting but he will soon release a video to prove his claim.

Malik claimed BJP leader Mohit was the “mastermind” of the plot. He further claimed that Wankhede had met Mohit at a graveyard in suburban Oshiwara. Aryan Khan was last month arrested following a raid led by Wankhede on a cruise ship from which drugs were allegedly seized.