NCB officer Wankhede planned to kidnap Aryan Khan, claims minister

The Aryan Khan case is having twists and turns every other day.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has claimed NCB official that Sameer Wankhede was part of a bigger plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan who was recently arrested (later released on bail) in a drug case.
in a press conference on November 7 (Sunday), NCP leader and MVA minister Malik claimed BJP leader Mohit Kamboj met Wankhede outside the Oshiwara crematorium where Wankhede’s mother is buried.
