Navi Mumbai woman claims she has been fined ₹8L for feeding strays

Anshu Singh said her housing society imposes ₹5,000 per day fine on those found feeding dogs inside the complex

A woman in Navi Mumbai has alleged that the management committee of her residential society has fined her more than ₹8 lakh for feeding stray dogs inside the complex premises.

Anshu Singh said that the society imposes ₹5,000 per day fine on those found feeding dogs. “It is imposed as littering charges. My cumulative fine amount till now is over ₹8 lakh,” she said.

The committee decided to fine those found feeding the canines inside the premises in July 2021, she said, adding that a number of strays are found roaming the complex.

The cumulative fine amount imposed on another resident is ₹6 lakh, Singh said.

Another resident, Leela Varma, said that the society watchmen follow members who are feeding the dogs and note down their names. The names are then reported to the managing committee, which in turn calculates the fine.

However, Vinita Srinandan, secretary of the housing complex, told media that children run after the stray dogs while going for tuition and senior citizens cannot move freely due to the fear.

“Then there are issues related to cleanliness and hygiene as these dogs soil the parking space and other areas and create a nuisance. The residents cannot sleep properly at night as the dogs keep howling throughout,” she said.

The society has created an enclosure for dogs, but some of the members still feed the animals in the open, she alleged.