Nagpur Congress leader KK Pandey dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

In a tragic turn of events, a senior Congress leader died on Tuesday (November 8) after collapsing during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which is traversing through Maharashtra.

According to a tweet by former minister Jairam Ramesh, Krishna Kumar Pandey, senior Congress leader from Nagpur collapsed when he was walking and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

“This 62nd morning of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Krishna Kumar Pandey, General Secretary of Seva Dal was holding the national flag and walking with @digvijaya_28 & me. After a few minutes, as is the practice, he handed the flag to a colleague and moved back. Thereafter he collapsed…” Ramesh tweeted.

Ramesh added that Pandey was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead on arrival.

“He was a staunch Congressman and used to take on the RSS in Nagpur. It is a most humbling moment for all the Yatris,” he said.

The incident comes as a morale dampener for the Congress during its ambitious walkathon. It also comes a day after a Bengaluru court asked Twitter to temporarily block the accounts of Congress and Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Rahul Gandhi’s mega walkathon entered its Maharashtra leg on Monday (November 7) night after travelling through the southern states.

