Mumbai sizzles again at 39.4 degrees Celsius

Scientists attribute this to absent or delayed sea breeze, leading to high temperatures.

Bustling Mumbai recorded for a second time this month the highest maximum temperature in India at 39.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday (March 12) due to absent or delayed sea breeze.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a heat wave for Monday.

The Santacruz observatory and the Colaba observatory recorded 39.4 degrees Celsius and 35.8 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday.

On March 6, Santacruz observatory recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, also the highest in the country. On Sunday, it recorded 39.4 degrees, said IMD scientist Rajendra Jenamani.

Konkan region

He said the temperature in the coastal Konkan region, which includes Mumbai, was 4-6 degrees Celsius above normal on March 12.

This was also observed between March 5-7 when the temperature was 5-7 degrees above normal.

“Normally, Konkan sees low temperatures during this time because of the sea breeze (from) 11.30 am to 1 pm. However, in the last seven-ten days, the sea breeze is absent or delayed because of the dominant easterly winds which have resulted in high temperatures,” he said.

(With agency inputs)