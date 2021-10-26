Mumbai local will take only fully vaccinated people, govt says

All those wishing to travel by the Mumbai local will now have to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the Maharashtra government said in an order on Tuesday.

This is especially important for essential workers and government employees, who had been allowed to travel irrespective of their vaccination status.

Others were allowed to travel only if they had taken both Covid-19 vaccine doses and had completed 14 days since the second dose.

As considerable time has passed since the initiation of the vaccination drive, the government said the change in rule was necessitated to bring all people under the ambit of vaccination.

The government has also said that it will run Mumbai local trains at full capacity from Thursday (October 28), up from the 95% so far. As many as 1,774 local trains will run from Thursday, people familiar with the development said.

The government also stated that the universal pass, which will be a compulsory requirement for travelling, will henceforth be issued to only those citizens who are fully vaccinated, irrespective of whether they belong to essential services or not.