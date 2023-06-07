Mumbai girl found dead in hostel room; suspect’s body recovered from railway track

A security guard of the hostel, suspect of the crime, was found dead on railway tracks

An 18-year-old student was found allegedly raped and murdered in her hostel room in south Mumbai. The girl was studying in a government polytechnic college in suburban Bandra. A security guard, a suspect in the case, was found dead on railway tracks near the hostel, police said on Wednesday (June 7).

The police were alerted at around 5 pm a day earlier after the woman went untraceable as her fourth-floor hostel room in Charni Road area was locked from outside. When a team of Mumbai Police entered her room, they found her strangulated to death with a piece of cloth, a police official said.

After reaching the spot, the police along with a team of forensic and fingerprint experts started a probe into the incident. During the investigation, it came to light that the hostel’s security guard, who was a suspect in the case, was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road Railway Station on Tuesday (June 6) morning, the official said.

Based on a complaint filed by the student’s cousin and circumstantial evidence, an FIR was registered against the security guard under Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder) and 376 (rape), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he said, adding the post-mortem report was awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)