Mumbai: Four feet long python rescued from 13th floor terrace

Experts in Mumbai rescued safely a four feet long Indian Rock Python from – believe it or not – the terrace of a 13-floor building in the city’s Ghatkopar neighbourhood.

The discovery of the python coiling itself around overhead water pipes on Tuesday both stunned and alarmed residents of the high-rise building.

The reptile was smeared with cement because of ongoing construction work. No one appeared to know how it reached the terrace.

One of the first to respond to the SOS was animal activist Soorraj Saha, who reached the spot with a team. Fearing for the python, he alerted the forest department.

The Indian Rock Python is a protected wildlife species, making its rescue all the more delicate.

Mumbai range forest officer Rakesh Bhoir led a careful rescue operation, taking the python into safe custody, media reports said.

Saha appreciated the residents who did not harm the reptile, adding that hurting or killing snakes is illegal.

According to wildlife experts, heavy rains flood the natural habitats of pythons and other reptile species, compelling them to seek higher ground, even in urban settings.

The Indian Rock Python is known for its climbing abilities in forested areas, effortlessly scaling trees and even rock surfaces.