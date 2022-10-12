Hacker logs into Mumbai cop’s profile, clears 3 passport applications

Police yet to identify accused; incident took place on September 24, when the Special Branch (2) office was shut due to government holiday

An unknown person reportedly accessed the login credentials of a policeman posted at the passport branch of Mumbai Police and completed the verification process of three applicants.

According to Mumbai Police, an investigation revealed that the incident took place on September 24, when the Special Branch (2) office was shut due to a government holiday. An FIR was registered against the unknown hacker at Azad Maidan police station on October 7.

The three applicants, whose verification papers were cleared, are residents of Mumbai’s Antop Hill, Chembur, and Tilak Nagar. Incidentally, for the Tilak Nagar application, the Special Branch (2) had asked the police station concerned to upload the applicant’s PVR. The process was pending.

No leads yet

It is still not clear how the unknown accused accessed the policeman’s login ID and password in a system managed by the central government. CCTV records in the office have not given the police any leads.

A person seeking a passport starts by applying on the Passport Seva portal, after which s/he has to visit the Passport Seva Kendra for the initial verifications. Once the applicant clears that stage, the local police verify his/her address and other details.

In Mumbai, the Police Verification Report (PVR) is submitted to the Special Branch 2, which reviews the application before approving the verification. It forwards the verification documents along with remarks to the Regional Passport Office (RPO), which takes the final call.

The central government has put in place an online verification system and created login IDs for all the officials posted in the passport branch.

