Mumbai: CEO kidnapped, FIR against Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) MLA’s son

Rajkumar was allegedly kidnapped from his office at gunpoint by a gang of about 10 people with his staff watching, and he was driven to Surve’s office, where he was made to sign a blank stamp paper

The Maharashtra police have filed a case against Raj Surve, son of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) MLA Prakash Surve, and 10 others for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a businessman in Goregaon, Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon (August 9).

The victim, in his mid-thirties, based on whose complaint an FIR was filed, has been identified as Rajkumar Singh, the CEO of Global Music Junction.

Rajkumar was allegedly kidnapped from his office at Goregaon at gunpoint by a gang of about 10 people with his staff watching, and he was driven to Surve’s office at Dahisar. There he was made to sign a blank stamp paper.

Rajkumar’s staff immediately alerted the police, who gave chase to the kidnappers’ vehicle, and managed to rescue the businessman in Dahisar in north Mumbai.

The police have registered a case under the Kidnapping and Arms Act, and have named Surve, Manoj Mishra, the owner of Adi Shakti Private Limited music company, and at least 10 others in the FIR.

The police said no arrest has been made yet.

