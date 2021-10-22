Mumbai building fire: Security guard falls off 19th floor after rescuing residents

A video grab shows the man hanging from the balcony of the 19th floor where the fire started. He is then seen falling to the ground

Fire on the 19th floor of a highrise in South Mumbai claimed the life of a man, who fell off the balcony after saving the lives of several residents.

The incident happened at the 60-floor Avighna Park Tower on Currey Road. Prima facie it looks like the fire was caused due to an electric spark around 12 noon.

A video grab shows the man hanging from the balcony of the 19th floor where the fire started. He is then seen falling to the ground. The police identified the deceased as one Arun Tiwari, who was about 30 years old. He was declared brought dead at KEM Hospital.

As per some reports, Tiwari was the security guard of the building. He climbed up to check the fire. Tiwari also rescued people trapped on the 19th and 20th floors. However, he got caught, and in a desperate bid to save himself, he held onto a ledge of a balcony as fire engulfed the floor. Seconds later, he lost grip and fell to death.

Currently, the fire brigade has brought the blaze under control and cooling operations are on. The fire fighters rushed inside the building even as black plumes of smoke were billowing from the building.

Mumbai Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has ordered an inquiry into the incident. He told media persons that their first priority is to save people’s lives. He said strict action will be taken against those responsible.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the spot. “The fire system of the building responded poorly. We have ordered an inquiry into the incident,” Pednekar said.