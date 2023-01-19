Modi sounds poll bugle for BMC polls, targets Uddhav faction for ‘hampering’ Mumbai’s development

Says there is no dearth of political will and funds at their level, but it becomes difficult to give pace to the city’s development when the civic body is “not willing to cooperate”

Sounding poll bugle for the crucial BMC elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena for ‘hampering’ the development of Mumbai and depriving beneficiaries of various schemes their dues during its stint at the BMC. He urged the people to ensure that the double-engine government is voted to power at every level of governance, from Centre to civic bodies.

Targets Uddhav faction-ruled BMC



Addressing a public rally after inaugurating an array of development projects at the MMRDA grounds in Banda Kurla Complex, Mumbai, Modi targeted the Uddhav faction, which is ruling the BMC for more than 25 years, stating that there is no dearth of political will and funds at their level, but it becomes difficult to give pace to the city’s development when the civic body is “not willing to cooperate”.

Modi stressed on the need for “proper utilisation” of funds, wondering how the city’s future be bright when there is a “tendency to create hurdles in the path of development”. He alleged that the funds meant for beneficiaries under the PM SVAnidhi scheme didn’t reach them in Mumbai either due to rampant corruption or simply due to the fact that the funds were left to rot in the banks. He said the local governance is key to bring in transformation in Mumbai, adding that the Shinde-Fadnavis regime will help people realise their dreams.

Modi also took a veiled dig at the previous MVA government, stating that the development of the double-engine government “came to a halt in between”.

‘Committed to Mumbai’s development’



Modi said the Mumbai Metro network, which was merely 11 to 12 km in 2014, has been put on fast track by the Shinde-Fadnavis government and they are now aiming to spread the network to 300 km.

He said the government is committed to modernisation of the railways and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is also being redeveloped under the plan. He said the CSMT will be completely rejuvenated with local trains, long-distance trains, buses, taxes and auto-rickshaws all available under one roof for providing seamless connectivity to lakhs of Mumbai residents.

He said Mumbai will get a total facelift in the coming years and the ease of living will improve significantly. He said the work on major projects like Navi Mumbai airport, trans-harbour link and Dharavi redevelopment is on track under the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

String of infra projects for Mumbai



Modi laid the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹38,000 crores, besides inaugurating two lines of the Mumbai Metro — 2A and 7, worth around ₹12,600 crore — to facilitate urban mobility.

The metro line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of these lines in 2015. He also inaugurated 7 Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) that have come up at a cost of Rs 17,182 crore.

He also inaugurated 20 ‘Apla Davakhana’ (health clinics) named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. This is being seen as an attempt to project Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real inheritor of the Balasaheb’s legacy.

Capitalising on Modi’s charisma for BMC polls



The Shinde-Fadnavis government hopes to cash in on Modi’s charisma ahead of the BMC elections, as the BJP is keen on putting an end to the monopoly of Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena in the civic body where it has been at the helm of affairs since 1997.

According to reports, the BJP has taken great care in choosing the projects for which the foundation stones were laid so as to demonstrate to people their government’s commitment to development of Mumbai.

Interestingly, along with huge cut-outs of Modi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, cut-outs of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray were also put up at Dadar, apparently in a bid to project the Shinde faction as the “real” Shiv Sena.