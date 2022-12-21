Medical student returns from Georgia to become sarpanch in Maha village

21-year-old Yashodhara Shinde wants to make women self-reliant, introduce e-learning for students, help children adopt good health habits, and contribute towards the welfare of youths and farmers

In an incident bearing resemblance to the 2004 film Swades, a 21-year-old woman, who was pursuing a medical course in Georgia, returned to her village in Maharashtra to contest the sarpanch (village head) election, and won it. Yashodhara Shinde now plans to work for the betterment of her village Vaddi in Miraj tehsil of Sangli district and complete her education online.

Shinde told PTI that she wants to make women self-reliant, introduce e-learning and other education tools for students, help children adopt good health habits, and contribute towards the betterment of youths’ aspirations and welfare of the farmers’ community in the village.

“I have been pursuing the MBBS course at the New Vision University in Georgia. Currently, I am in the 4th year, and one and a half years of the course are still left to be completed,” she said.

Also read: Border row heats up as over 50 Maharashtra villages demand merger with Karnataka

Advertisement

“When elections were announced in my village, locals wanted someone from our family to contest for the sarpanch’s post. A decision was taken to field me for the position. I got a call from my family and I returned, contested the election, and won,” Shinde narrated.

Focus on women and children

Election to 7,682 gram panchayats in parts of Maharashtra was held on December 18. The results were declared on Tuesday.

Asked about her plans as sarpanch for her village’s development, Shinde said her primary focus will be to address the issues of women and help them stand on their feet. “I am of the opinion that women must get an equal chance to show what they are capable of, and I would like to make them educated and independent and not rely on their male counterparts,” she said.

Her priority list also includes the welfare of children and their education. “I would like to expose them to e-learning and the latest pedagogies,” Shinde said. “I would also like to work towards the construction of toilets in the village and facilitate easy availability of sanitary napkins for girls and women. Also, children need to adopt good health habits,” she said.

Also read: Two Maharashtra villages crack the whip on regressive widowhood rituals

Shinde also said she will work with the youth on the development agenda of the village. “In the village, 70 to 80 per cent of the population is into agriculture, and I would like to work for their sustainable development,” she said.

Asked about her medical course and how she wishes to pursue it, Shinde said she will complete her education online, and her friends will also help her with the studies.

(With agency inputs)