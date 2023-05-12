Maharashtra: Uddhav asks Speaker to decide on disqualification of 16 MLAs

The Supreme Court on Thursday held that it cannot restore the Thakeray government as he resigned without facing a floor test in the Assembly in June last year.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday (May 12) asked Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide on the disqualification of 16 rebel Sena MLAs at the earliest.

Thackeray’s plea came a day after the Supreme Court ruled on the political crisis that resulted in the collapse of the Thackeray government following a rebellion by rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde who then joined hands with the BJP to become the chief minister.

Thackeray’s colleague Anil Parab said the Sena will write to Speaker Nawerkar asking him to move on the issue without delay.

“The gift of life to the 16 MLAs including Shinde is temporary as the Supreme Court has given a reasonable time and the Speaker must take a decision at the earliest,” Thackeray said.

Judicial verdict

The apex court asked the Speaker to decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs within a “reasonable period”.

The court said the decision of the Speaker to appoint Bharat Gogawale, a Shinde supporter, as the whip of the Shiv Sena in the Assembly was contrary to law.

The Supreme Court also made it clear that the then Maharashtra governor was wrong in asking Uddhav Thackeray to face a floor test, the trigger which led to the collapse of his government after several Sena MLAs rebelled and joined hands with the BJP.

(With agency inputs)