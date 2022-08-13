Maharashtra: Shinde faction-BJP fight over cabinet berths?

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday (August 13) said portfolios would be allocated to the newly appointed ministers soon even as differences have reportedly cropped up between the ruling partners, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction and the BJP.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had inducted 18 ministers — nine each from his rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP on Tuesday — 41 days after taking oath as the CM.

Usually, once the ministers are sworn in, the CM allocates the portfolios to his ministers. However, even after two days, portfolios have not been allocated to the ministers.

According to reports, the two sides are negotiating hard for certain ministries. “Shinde has demanded the home portfolio while the BJP is reluctant to part with it. It wants to keep both the key portfolios — finance and home. The Deputy CM wants the home portfolio, which Shinde insists should remain with him. He also wants the urban development ministry,” a source close to the CM was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

Shinde was also keen on giving two-third of the ministries for the Shiv Sena rebels with whose support he was able to bring down the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government.

“The BJP is not ready for it. BJP appears to agree on an equal portfolio sharing. At the moment, none wants to concede ground. Shinde’s objective is to accommodate as many MLAs from his faction in his ministry as possible so that he can pacify the disgruntled Sena MLAs,” said the source.

At a cabinet meeting Shinde called on Wednesday, the CM had asked officers from various departments to leave the meeting hall and also asked the ministers not to make statements in the media and create controversy.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis however tried to parry mediapersons questioning the delay in allocating portfolios, saying: “Portfolios will be allocated to the new ministers soon. The media should stop speculating about it.”

The strength of Maharashtra ministry has now gone up to 20, less than half the maximum allowed strength of 43. Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30, and Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM along with him.

On the other hand, Independent MLA Bachu Kadu has expressed his unhappiness over not being inducted as a minister.

Fadnavis also assured that the government would soon release the compensation for crop losses suffered by the state farmers due to heavy rains.

(With agency inputs)