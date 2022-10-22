Maharashtra shepherds demand repeal of British-era Forest Act; send 10,000 postcards

The shepherds who are running the postcard campaign are mainly from the nomadic Dhangar community.

Shepherds in Maharashtra, under a unique campaign, have sent 10,000 postcards so far to the offices of the state chief minister and deputy chief minister asking for the repeal of the British-era forest act.

According to a report in Indian Express, the postcard campaign by the shepherds is against the ‘colonial hangover’ of the provisions of The Forest Act, 1927 which penalises them for grazing their animals in forest land.

Saurabh Hatkar, president of the Medhpal Putra Sena (son of the army of shepherds — the first-ever organisation of nomadic shepherds in the state), said they are aiming to flood the office of the chief minister and deputy chief minister with postcards asking for a repeal of the law. Started on October 2, over 10,000 postcards and letters have been sent till date, the report said.

The shepherds who are running this campaign are mainly from the nomadic Dhangar community. They travel the length and breadth of the state along with their animals by following the monsoon rains to arrange for fodder.

As per the newspaper’s report, on average, nomads cover over 200 km in their annual migration which sees them crossing the state in various parts.

One of the major problems faced by the community is the fine levied by the forest department when their animals allegedly stray in protected forest land. The forest department levies hefty fines on offenders.

According to Hatkar, such fines often drain away the meagre financial resources of the community.

Hatkar said, “The Forest Act was brought in by the Britishers to take away the rights of the Indians. It is ironic that the law is still used to penalise our countrymen 75 years after Independence.”

As per the Act, cattle grazing in forest land will be impounded and the owners will be fined.

It is worth recalling that the Madras High Court, in March this year, had banned cattle gazing in forest areas across Tamil Nadu.