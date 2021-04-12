‘Your health is our priority’: Maharashtra postpones Class 10, 12 board exams

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that students’ “health is our priority”

The Maharashtra government has postponed Class 10 and 12 board examinations in view of the COVID-19 situation.

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday (April 12) that Class 12 exams could be held by the end of May and Class 10 exams in June. However, the minister did not declare the exact dates, owing to uncertainty caused due to the pandemic.

“The present circumstances are not conducive for holding exams. Your health is our priority,” Gaikwad said in a video message posted on Twitter on Monday.

“We’ll also be writing to the CBSE, ICSE, IB, Cambridge boards, requesting them to reconsider their exams dates.”

There has been a debate among academia and also among students on conducting the board exams in the online mode. However, there is no consensus. Even the state government is not very keen on holding the ‘all-important’ exams in the online mode.

Gaikwad said the exams were postponed only after holding consultations with stakeholders such as students, teachers, parents and elected representatives.

“Postponing exams seemed to be the most pragmatic solution,” she said.

COVID in Maharashtra

On Sunday (April 11), the state recorded over 63,000 new cases – the highest ever single-day surge since the pandemic broke out last year. In addition, 349 deaths were also reported. The state at present has 5.65 lakh active cases.

Partial lockdown and night-time curfews are in effect across the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned that if the situation does not improve, he could impose a complete lockdown.