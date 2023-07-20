Maharashtra: 5 dead, 50 families feared trapped after landslide hits Raigad hamlet

Two NDRF teams are at the location rescuing survivors. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached the site and spoke to the personnel engaged in the rescue operations

Five people died and at least 50 families are reportedly trapped in the debris after a landslide crushed homes in a tribal hamlet in Maharashtra Raigad district, an official said on Thursday (July 20).

While 75 people have been evacuated, two NDRF teams are looking for others trapped in the rubble, reports said.

Minister Uday Samant said those who were rescued have been admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached the site and spoke to the personnel engaged in rescue operations.

‘Orange alert’ by IMD in 10 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of further downpour over the week in several districts in Maharashtra, and has declared an “orange” alert for the 10 districts of Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Gondia. Other districts including Mumbai were put on a “yellow” alert for Thursday (July 20).

The landslide occurred around 11 pm on Wednesday (July 19) at Irshalwadi village in Khalapur tehsil, around 70 km from Mumbai, the official said. The village is located near Irshalgad fortress located between Matheran and Panvel. The fortress is a sister fort to Prabalgad.

Irshalwadi is a tribal village inaccessible by pucca road. Chowk village on Mumbai-Pune Highway is the nearest town. The district administration has requested trekkers’ groups for help in the search and rescue operations.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is coordinating the rescue and relief operations at the emergency control room in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Landslide in Raigad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is coordinating the rescue and relief operations at the emergency control room, in Mumbai.

Biggest landslide in Maharashtra since 2014

This is the biggest landslide in Maharashtra after the July 30, 2014 landslide at Malin village in Ambegaon tehsil of Pune district.

The massive landslide in 2014 had swallowed up almost the entire tribal village of around 50 families. The final death toll was 153 when the rescue operation was stopped. Nothing of the old village remains except for its school building.

