Maharashtra: 14 killed as girder machine collapses at Samruddhi Expressway construction site

While three have been injured, at least six are trapped under the collapsed structure

Fourteen workers were crushed to death and at least three were grievously injured after a girder machine fell on them during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday (August 1), police said. At least six are feared trapped under the collapsed structure.

Advertisement

The machine is a special-purpose mobile gantry crane used in bridge construction. It is used to install precast box girders in highway and high-speed rail bridge construction projects.

Police said, the accident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday near Sarlambe village in Shahpur tehsil and the death toll is likely to rise.

#UPDATE | Maharashtra: Two NDRF teams are working at the site after a crane fell on the slab of a bridge in Shahapur tehsil of Thane district. Till now 14 dead bodies have been retrieved and 3 have been injured. Another six are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed… https://t.co/3QiIuUwoIP pic.twitter.com/tptIFDfAfb — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2023

Police, fire brigade and two NDRF teams are working to rescue other trapped workers.

The Samruddhi Mahamarg, named Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, is a 701-km-long expressway connecting Mumbai and Nagpur. It traverses 10 districts including Nagpur, Washim, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Buldhana, Aurangabad, Amravati, Jalna, Nashik, and Thane.

The construction of the Samruddhi Mahamarg is being carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The first phase, connecting Nagpur to the temple town of Shirdi, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2022. It covers a distance of 520 km. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in May that the third and last phase would be completed by the end of December this year.

(With inputs from agencies)