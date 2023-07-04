Maharashtra: 10 killed, 20 injured as truck rams into highway hotel in Dhule

The accident happened when brakes of the container truck failed and the driver lost control, killing 10 on the spot

At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured after a container truck hit four vehicles and then rammed into a hotel on a highway in Dhule district of Maharashtra on Tuesday (July 4), police said. The accident took place at around 10.45 am near Palasner village on Mumbai–Agra highway in Dhule, located more than 300 km from the state capital, a police official said.

The brakes of the truck failed, following which its driver lost control over the wheels. The truck hit two motorcycles, a car and another container from the rear side before ramming into a hotel near a bus stop on the highway and overturned, he said. “At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured,” the official said.

The truck was going towards Dhule from Madhya Pradesh. The victims included some of those waiting for a bus at the stop, he said.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot. The injured were rushed to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule, the police said.

(With agency inputs)