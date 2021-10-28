Sameer Wankhede’s wife writes to CM Thackeray, seeks justice for husband

My personal life is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy, Kranti Redkar wrote in the letter

NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s wife, Kranti Redkar Wankhede, has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, seeking justice in the wake of the ‘attack on her family and her personal life’.

Kranti posted the letter on her Twitter handle in Marathi, and tagged the Maharashtra CMO.

Sameer Wankhede is in the eye of a political storm, after allegations of extortion in the high-profile cruise drugs case involving Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

State minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had levelled a string of allegations against Sameer Wankhede, including the charge of illegal phone tapping and forging certificates to get the NCB job.

Advertisement

Malik had also alleged that Sameer Wankhede was “born as a Muslim, but forged documents, including a caste certificate, to show that he belonged to the Hindu Scheduled Caste category to get a job under quota, after clearing the UPSC examination”.

Also read: Kiran Gosavi, NCB witness in Aryan Khan case, arrested in Pune

“Being a Marathi person, I expect some justice from your side as my personal life is unnecessarily being dragged into a controversy. Had late Balasaheb Thackeray been alive today, he would not have tolerated such personal attack on a woman’s dignity,” the NCB zonal director’s wife wrote in her letter to Thackeray.

“I see you as the torch-bearer of his teachings and leadership. The dignity of a woman has become a joke in the regime that draws inspiration from the tenure of 17th century king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj,” Wankhede wrote in the letter.

Kranti Redkar, who is a Marathi actress, further said that she is an artist and that she did not ‘understand politics’ and is ‘not interested’ in it.

Also read: Sameer Wankhede goes to court as Nawab Malik raises another charge

“The personal attacks reflect the lowest level of politics. I trust you and feel that there will be no injustice against me or my family,” Wankhede said in her letter to the CM.

On Wednesday, Wankhede, who had married Sameer in 2017, said that her husband was born as Hindu, and he never changed his religion. She had also contested the claim made by the Qazi, who performed the first marriage of Sameer Wankhede in 2006, that he was Muslim at the time of the ‘nikah’.