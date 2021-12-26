Lockdown if oxygen demand touches 800 metric tonne: Minister

Amid a surge in COVID cases and the growing threat of Omicron spread, Mumbai has banned New Year celebration programmes and gatherings in any closed or open areas in the city.

Fresh lockdown will be imposed in Maharashtra if the demand for medical oxygen touches 800 metric tonne a day, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

However, the minister did not mention the current rate of consumption of medical oxygen in the state.

The day before, the state government banned assembly of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm and 6 am and restricted the number of people allowed at public functions in view of a spurt in coronavirus cases.

Omicron cases were increasing ‘rapidly’, but in general such patients were not ending up in ICU nor did they need supplementary oxygen, Tope said.

‘There will be statewide lockdown if the demand for medical oxygen rises to 800 metric tonne (per day),’ he added.

“We do not want people to face more restrictions, therefore I am making an appeal to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Wearing mask is very important,” he said.