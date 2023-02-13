Hoax bomb threat at Google office in Pune, caller held in Hyderabad

A police team along with bomb detection squad searched the entire Google office premises, but nothing suspicious was found.

Google’s Mumbai office received a threat call on Sunday night stating that a bomb was planted at its Pune office located at a commercial complex in Koregaon Park.

Pune police teams and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) swung into action. A police team along with bomb detection squad searched the entire Google office premises, but nothing suspicious was found. Thereafter, the concerned authority lodged a complaint with the Bandra Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai city.

Later, police officials revealed that a man in an inebriated state was detained in Hyderabad for making the call which turned out to be a hoax. The identity of the suspect has been established. He is a resident of Hyderabad in Telangana. According to Pune police, they received information about the call from Google office in Mumbai around 11 pm on Sunday.

DCP (Crime) Pune Amol Zende said, “The accused had made a hoax call due to a dispute with his brother over a property issue. His brother works with the Google at its Pune office. He made a call to the Mumbai Google office. On receiving information, we checked the entire premises of Google, Pune, and found no suspicious item there.”

A case has been registered in this connection at Bandra Kurla Complex police station in Mumbai on Sunday night under sections 505 (1) (b) and 506(2) of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.