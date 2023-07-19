Fire breaks out in electric meter room of Thane hospital; no casualties

A short-circuit is suspected to be the reason behind the fire which erupted at 1.50 am on Wednesday

A fire broke out in the electric meter room of a three-storey civic-run hospital in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Wednesday. Officials said while the hospital had patients at the time of the incident, no one was injured.

Advertisement

Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the blaze erupted at around 1.50 am in the hospital located in Kasarwadavali area on Ghodbunder Road and a short-circuit is suspected to have caused it.

After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management team rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze by 2.20 am, the official said.

An additional executive engineer of the TMC said a “change wire” between the generator and the MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) power supply was damaged due to the fire, while all the meters and the connection wires were intact.

The power supply to the building has been cut off and will be restored after the change wire is replaced by the MSEB personnel, he said.

The ground-plus-three-storey building has an the Out-Patient Department (OPD), as well as dialysis and maternity wards, Tadvi said.

(With inputs from agencies)