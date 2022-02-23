ED arrests Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for ‘links’ with Dawood Ibrahim

The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the Enforcement Directorate’s office in Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday (February 23) in a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Notably, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently registered a case against Dawood Ibrahim.

The 62-year-old NCP leader was taken into custody after he was questioned for about five hours at the ED office in south Mumbai’s Ballard Estate area since around 8 am. The investigation agency will seek Malik’s remand on Wednesday.

His statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and he was arrested under the same provisions as he was evasive in his replies, the officials said. His party, the NCP, said he was taken by the ED from his residence at around 6 am.

“Ladenge aur jeetenge (Will fight and win),” Malik said while being taken to the hospital.

The ED is reportedly probing the NCP leader’s deal with one Sardar Shahvali Khan, a close aide of Dawood Ibrahim, and Dawood’s sister Haseena Parkar’s bodyguard Salim Patel. BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis had recently accused Malik of buying property worth crores from Sardar Shahvali Khan and Salim Patel for just Rs 30 lakh.

A week before, the ED had searched several places in Mumbai for unearthing financial transactions connected to Dawood Ibrahim.

The summons issued against Malik is related to a case registered against Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees, Iqbal and close aide Chota Shakeel.

The ED claims it has evidence to relate several benami investments with Nawab Malik.