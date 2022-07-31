ED officials visit Sanjay Raut’s home after Sena leader skips summons

The ED wants to question Raut in connection with the Patra Chawl scam and other transactions involving his wife Varsha Raut and his close aides

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate reached the house of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday after the latter skipped summons issued by it for questioning in the Patra Chawl land scam case.

Visuals shared by ANI show CRPF personnel stationed outside the house of the Shiv Sena leader in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai.

The senior Sena leader had cited the ongoing Parliament session while skipping the summons twice and had asked for time till August 7.

Mumbai | Enforcement Directorate officials at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s residence, in connection with Patra Chawl land scam case pic.twitter.com/gFYdvR89zU — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2022

Advertisement

He was questioned by the ED on July 1 for over 10 hours, but had not attended the questioning on July 20, citing Parliament session. The ED had issued fresh summons for July 27, but he skipped that too.

The ED wants to quiz Raut over the re-development of Mumbai chawl and other transactions involving his wife Varsha Raut and close aides.

In April, the enforcement agency had attached properties worth ₹11.15 crore including a flat in Dadar and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug, belonging to Varsha and Raut’s associates.

Incidentally, the ED’s visit comes a day after a video showing Raut purportedly abusing Swapna Patkar, a key witness in the case, did the rounds on social media. The authenticity of the video is yet to be confirmed.