Death threat to Sharad Pawar on social media: NCP leaders meet Mumbai police chief

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday (June 9) announced that its president, Sharad Pawar, had been targeted with a death threat on social media. A senior police official confirmed that the Mumbai police have taken note of the situation and are currently in the process of filing a first information report (FIR).

A delegation of NCP workers led by Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule met Mumbai police chief Vivek Phansalkar demanding action.

"I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop.."

The NCP leaders told the police that 82-year-old Pawar received a message on Facebook that read he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon.

Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Sule submitted printouts of the screenshots of the death threat to the police.

A senior police official told PTI that they have been informed about the threat to the NCP chief on a social media platform.

We are looking into it. We have started a probe, the official said.

"Maharashtra politics has a high tradition. Although there are differences at the political level there are no differences of opinion. Threatening any leader or overstepping the bounds of civility while expressing themselves on social media will not be tolerated…In such a case…"

NCP had sent a representative to lodge a police complaint, the official said. The police are in the process of registering an FIR in this connection at South Region Cyber police station, he added.

