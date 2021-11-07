Claims, counter-claims, twists…Aryan Khan case turns murkier and messier

Conspiracy theories continue to hound the Aryan Khan case.
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik has claimed that NCB official Sameer Wankhede was part of a bigger plot to kidnap Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan who was recently arrested (later released on bail) in a drug case. Malik said the sensational drugs bust case off the Goa-bound cruise was actually a case of kidnapping and ransom and not what it appeared to be. He said Aryan did not buy a ticket for the cruise party, but it was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there.
Aryan Khan didn’t purchase the ticket for the cruise party. It was Pratik Gaba and Amir Furniturewala who brought him there. It’s a matter of kidnapping & ransom. Mohit Kamboj is the mastermind & partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ransom: NCP leader Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/xciL80qPM5
— ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021
In a press conference on November 7 (Sunday), NCP leader and MVA minister Malik claimed that it was a matter of kidnapping and ransom. Mohit Kambhoj is the mastermind and partner of Sameer Wankhede in demanding ranson. He claimed that BJP leader Mohit Kamboj met Wankhede outside the Oshiwara crematorium where Wankhede’s mother is buried.
