Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj not just a name but an ideology: Amit Shah

Temples destroyed by foreign invaders were rebuilt by Shivaji Maharaj, other Maratha rulers; PM Modi taking that work forward, said the Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj for rebuilding the temples destroyed during the rule of Mughals and other foreign invaders, and said the restoration work that continued after the Maratha warrior king is being taken forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah was speaking after inaugurating the first phase of Shivsrushti, a theme park based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj at Narhe-Ambegaon in Pune, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha Empire. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion. The project, which is spread over 21 acres of land, was conceptualised by Padma Vibhushan awardee Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, who formed the Maharaja Chhatrapati Pratishthan for its execution.

“Several temples were destroyed during the rule of Mughals and other foreign invaders. Last week, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant carried out the redevelopment of Saptakoteshwar Temple, which was reconstructed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Similarly, the temples in south India were also redeveloped by the Maratha warrior king. Shivaji Maharaj constructed grand gates in front of the temples and tried to restore these structures,” Shah said.

“After Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, this tradition of restoration of temples was continued by Bajirao Peshva, Nanasaheb Peshve, Madhavrao Peshve and lastly Punyashlok Ahilyadevi. Today, our Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also taking that work ahead as Ram Mandir is being built, the Kashi Vishwanath corridor has also been constructed and Somnath temple is being decorated with gold. The BJP government and PM Modi are redeveloping several temples,” he said. He added that Shivaji Maharaj was not just a name but an ideology.

Shah said that Shivaji Maharaj has a big contribution in shaping the history of India. “I would like to say that Shivaji Maharaj’s life was not about acquiring power. His life was all about revolting against the atrocities perpetrated for more than 100 years. His life was about fighting for swadharma and eulogising the swabhasha. His life was all about establishing swaraj,” he said. He added that by establishing swaraj, he had sent a message to the world that no one can unleash atrocities on India.

“The journey of this swaraj spread from Attock to Cuttack, from Gujarat to Bengal and gave a new spark to the entire country. The fight for swaraj started by Shivaji Maharaj is still going on today. His insistence on swaraj, swadharma and swabhasha used to reflect on every aspect and that is why his rajmudra (royal seal) was made in Sanskrit,” he said.

Shah hailed the late Babasaheb Purandare for dedicating his life to spread the glorious deeds of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj among the masses. Talking about the Shivsrushti, he said this will be Asia’s largest theme park, which has a perfect blend of historical facts and technology.

(With Agency inputs)