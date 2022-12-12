Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh, puts it on hold within moments

High Court puts former Maharashtra home minister’s bail in corruption and abuse of power case on hold for 10 days as CBI seeks time to challenge it in Supreme Court

Moments after granting bail to former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption and abuse of power case, the Bombay High Court on Monday put it on hold for 10 days, as the CBI sought time to challenge it in the Supreme Court.

A single Bench of Justice MS Karnik allowed 71-year-old Deshmukh bail after hearing the arguments of both sides. He was arrested on November 2, 2021. He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader sought bail in the CBI case after the Bombay HC granted him bail on October 4 in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He cited medical grounds, too. However, a special court rejected his application.

Rs 100 crore per month target

The case was registered after IPS officer and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged in March 2021 that Deshmukh, then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

The Bombay HC in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh. The CBI subsequently registered an FIR against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and misuse of official power. Deshmukh resigned as the home minister in April 2021.

The ED, which is probing the financial side of the case, alleged that while serving as the home minister, Deshmukh collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai through police officer Sachin Waze. On November 18 this year, a special court in Mumbai granted bail to Waze in the case.

“Not in good health”

Waze, however, is still in jail, as he is also an accused in other cases, including the bomb scare near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the subsequent murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who was granted bail last month, claimed he saw Deshmukh in jail and that he was not in good health.

(With agency inputs)