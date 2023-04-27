Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira released from Sharjah jail

Chrisann Pereira was imprisoned in a Sharjah jail, after she was found carrying drugs hidden in a trophy. Her family, however, had alleged that she had been framed and had gone from pillar to post to secure her release.

Bollywood actor Chrisann Pereira, who was arrested earlier this month in Sharjah airport in an alleged drug smuggling case, has been released from jail.

This news was confirmed by her brother Kevin Pereira to ANI on Thursday (April 27).

Recently, the Mumbai Crime Branch had arrested two people, a baker named Anthony Paul and his associate Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi, on charges that they had framed the actor in connection with the alleged drugs-smuggling case.

A metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai on Tuesday had remanded them to police custody till May 2. They were arrested for allegedly framing actor Chrisann Pereira, and using four other people as drug mules.

According to the police, Anthony Paul had allegedly got marijuana and opium in parcels and gave it to the five people, including the actor, to settle personal scores. Paul reportedly was the business partner of Premila, Chrisann’s mother and after he was insulted by her in public. And he wanted to take revenge.

So, he set up a situation where Chrisann was allegedly sent to Sharjah, for an audition. But, before she boarded the flight, she was given a trophy stuffed with ganja (marijuana) and told to hold it as part of the audition prop.

Police said another victim, Clynton Rodricks, a DJ was also sent by Anthony Paul to Sharjah with a cake carrying opium and was arrested at the airport.

Chrisann has acted in movies such as Batla House (2019), Sadak 2 (2020) and Thinkistan (2019).