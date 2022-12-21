BJP claims ‘historic’ win in Maharashtra gram panchayat polls

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP has emerged as the single-largest party in the polls held for 7,582 gram panchayats

The ruling BJP on Tuesday claimed a “historic” victory in gram panchayat polls, the results of which were declared earlier in the day. The party claimed to have won 2,482 of 7,582 gram panchayats where polling was held on December 18.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the BJP “has emerged single largest party.” The Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena won 842 seats, while Shiv Sena (UBT) got 637, Congress 809 and NCP 1,287.

Fadnavis said, “Gram panchayat polls have shown that people in rural Maharashtra have accepted the BJP-Balasahenchi Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.”

Also read: More than 98 pc land acquired for bullet train project in Maharashtra: Railway ministry

Advertisement

Fadnavis on a high

He further said that the high electoral margin gained by the alliance is a “testimony to government’s developmental work and policies and welfare schemes for rural population”. Fadnavis added that the electoral success has been witnessed across Vidarbha, Marathwada, North and Western Maharashtra, Konkan.

Meanwhile, two groups clashed in Jalgaon’s Takli village in Jamner taluka, leading to the death of a BJP worker.

Congress claim

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole claims that Congress has won 200 out of 236 grampanchayats in Nagpur district. Patole said that Fadnavis’ adopted village Fetri, 45 km from Nagpur City, too has been won by Congress. In 2014, Fadnavis as then CM, had adopted this village. Patole also claimed that Congress has won over 900 grampanchayats across Maharashtra.

In Kolhapur South, Congress’ Satej Patil’s panel stumped BJP leader Dhananjay Mhadik’s panel in the gram panchayat elections. In Nagpur’s Kalmeshwar taluka, former Congress minister Sunil Kedar retained an upper hand against BJP. Meanwhile, BJP took the lead in Sindhudurg, with Vaibhavwadi BJP (MLA) Nitesh Rane’s panel leading and Shiv Sena (UBT) trailing.

74 per cent voting

Counting for votes cast for elections to 7,135 gram panchayats across 34 districts of Maharashtra started on Tuesday morning. Voting was held on December 18 and an average turnout of 74 per cent was recorded.

Also read: Maharashtra govt to table Lokayukta Bill; to bring CM, ministers under its ambit

Elections to choose Sarpanch and gram panchayat members were announced for 7,682 gram panchayats in 34 districts, barring Mumbai and its suburbs. However, candidates won unopposed in some constituencies, and therefore elections took place at 7,135 gram panchayats.