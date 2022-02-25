Arrested Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik admitted to hospital

Malik is currently in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate for interrogation in a money laundering case

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik, who was recently remanded to the custody of Enforcement Directorate after being arrested in a money laundering case, was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for medical reasons.

“Hon. @nawabmalikncp saheb has been admitted to JJ hospital for medical reasons,” Maliks office tweeted.

A state government official also confirmed the news to the media.

“During the ED custody, Malik complained about some health issues to the central agency’s personnel, following which he was hospitalised,” he said.

Malik, who is state Minority Affairs Minister and ruling NCP’s spokesperson, was arrested by the ED on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Following his arrest, a Mumabi court had remanded him in ED custody till March 3.

The court had observed that the reasons presented by the ED about his involvement in the case were “well-founded” under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court’s order, which was made available, stated that the ED report specifies that the minister had not cooperated with the investigation.

“The proceeds of the crime have traversed since last 20 years and more. Therefore, sufficient time is required to be granted for the investigation of the offence,” said special judge RN Rokade.