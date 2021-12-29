Alarm after Mumbai records 2,500 COVID cases in 24 hours

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.

Mumbai logged 2,510 new cases of COVID on Wednesday – an 82 per cent jump over Tuesday’s 1,377 cases.

Concerned over the sharp spike, state minister Aaditya Thackeray held a meeting with civic officials.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope, terming the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state “alarming”, told reporters that the state had 11,492 active cases on Tuesday (December 29) and this number could rise to over 20,000 on Wednesday.

In the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000, he added, urging people and authorities to exercise caution.

The rise in active cases in the state is alarming, the minister said. He also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.

Earlier, the health department said that on Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths. These news cases caused the state’s COVID-19 tally to go up to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Mumbai.