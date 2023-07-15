Ajit Pawar to meet PM Modi on July 18, discuss farmers’ issues

Asked about NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s pictures missing in the posters put up in Nashik to welcome him, he said: "Pawar saheb is our inspiration, our idol. His photograph is there in my cabin."

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Saturday (July 15) that he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on July 18 and raise issues that farmers face.

Ajit Pawar, who got the key Finance and Planning portfolio on Friday, said he and other Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led government on July 2 were happy with the allocation of portfolios.

Speaking to the media in Nashik, he said: “I will meet PM Modi on July 18. I will take up various issues related to farmers with him.”

He added that he and fellow NCP leader Praful Patel will attend a meeting of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Ajit Pawar arrived in Nashik to attend the Shasan Aplya Dari (government at your doorstep) programme.

Ministry allocation

Asked about Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s claim that as the Shinde-led faction was not ready to part with the finance portfolio, it was told to give up the chief minister’s post, the NCP leader said: “I don’t know. This is an attempt to disturb the atmosphere unnecessarily. We are happy with the portfolio allocation.”

There are around 14 positions in the cabinet that are vacant, and the cabinet’s expansion was the chief minister’s prerogative, he said.

There are now 28 cabinet ministers in the Shinde-led government but no minister of state. The ministry can have a maximum of 43 members.

Asked about the pending civic elections in the state, Ajit Pawar said four to five issues, including that of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation, are pending in the Supreme Court.

The Maharashtra Election Commission has issued orders to prepare electoral rolls, he said.

After the completion of the electoral rolls and the top court’s verdict on the concerned issues, elections will be held in the state, Ajit Pawar added.

Sharad Pawar

Asked about NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s pictures missing in the posters put up in Nashik to welcome him, he said: “Pawar saheb is our inspiration, our idol. His photograph is there in my cabin.”

Sharad Pawar’s wife Pratibha underwent a surgery in Mumbai on Friday. Ajit Pawar visited Sharad Pawar’s official residence to meet her.

He said politics and family were different things.

“We value family and traditions… Pawar saheb, kaki and Supriya (Sule) were there…There was no discussion on politics,” Ajit Pawar said.

On the NCP name and symbol, he said: “We are in the government to solve people’s issues. No one’s legislature membership will be in problem. We will not hurt the faith of those who have supported us.”

