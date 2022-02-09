Dust storm in the desert depletes Mumbai’s air quality to Delhi levels

The situation has been prevailing in the nation’s financial capital since February 6 mainly because of a dust storm that originated in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Rajasthan on February 3

The air quality of Mumbai continues to remain in the “very poor” category for the third day in a row, matching the levels of Delhi.

The situation has been prevailing in the nation’s financial capital since February 6 mainly because of a dust storm that originated in Afghanistan, Pakistan and the border areas of Rajasthan on February 3. This is the second dust storm in less than two weeks to hit Mumbai. In January end, a storm with its origin in the Middle East had brought dust and haze to northwestern regions of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan, stated the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Also read: India’s air quality forecasting model may receive global acceptance

An unexpected fall in day temperatures, low-speed winds, high humidity are contributing to the bad air quality. The minimum temperature of Mumbai hovered around 18 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Mumbai’s air quality index (AQI) was 320. The AQI on Sunday was 316 and 318 on Monday. An AQI between 301 and 400 is categorised as ‘red’ or ‘very poor’. AQI is a mean of pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions, derived as a single value. The higher the AQI, the greater the level of air pollution and the more serious the health concern.

Mazgaon, a densely populated locality of Mumbai, touched an AQI of 495 (severe). Colaba in South Mumbai recorded AQI at 320 (very poor), followed by Malad (346), Chembur (309), Andheri (307), reported SAFAR. On Tuesday afternoon, the city’s AQI was worse than Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad, SAFAR stated.

Gufran Beig, SAFAR’s founder project director, said, “The second dust storm-related intrusion had stopped three days back but due to moist conditions and relatively cooler temperatures in Mumbai, fine particles which were trapped due to the storm are hanging and not getting dispersed as air is still heavy.”

The SAFAR website has issued a standard health advisory asking Mumbai residents to avoid outdoor activity in the early mornings and after sunset. Sensitive or vulnerable groups have been advised to avoid all physical activity outdoors and stay indoors as much as possible. Asthma patients are expected to wear N-95 masks or P-100 respirators when stepping out and keep medication handy.