Maharashtra cabinet expansion; 18 ministers take oath

Forty days after Eknath Shinde’sr rebellion led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government, the new cabinet of 18 ministers under his leadership was sworn in on Tuesday (August 9).

Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Shinde met Shiv Sena legislators backing him at the Sahyadri guest house in south Mumbai. He is backed by 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs.

Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister and BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as deputy CM on June 30.

Since his swearing-in, the Opposition has criticised the government for delaying the cabinet formation.

The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers will be held at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai at 11 am on Tuesday, an official said.

Altogether 18 ministers will be sworn in, a former minister told PTI.

According to reports, BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Girish Mahajan and Suresh Khade may be given ministerial portfolios.

Besides Shinde, Sena leaders who are being considered for cabinet posts are Dada Bhuse, Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil and Sandipan Bhumare.

Fadnavis is likely to get the Home portfolio.