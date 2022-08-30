6 Mumbai stations to get air-extracted drinking water facilities

Meghdoot, an atmospheric water generator is a device that extracts water from ambient air using the science of condensation. The water tapped, will be provided at kiosks at railway stations

An UN-recognised technology that generates water from the air will now provide drinking water at six railway stations in the Mumbai Division of Central Railways.

Meghdoot, an atmospheric water generator (AWG), is a device that extracts water from ambient air using the science of condensation. The water tapped, will be provided at kiosks at stations.

In June this year, the technology was recognised by the United Nations’ Global Compact as a Global Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Pioneer for Water Stewardship from India.

As part of the contract with the Indian Railways, Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd, will set up 17 Meghdoot atmospheric water generator kiosks in the Mumbai Division of Central Railway under the New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS) for five years.

The Railways will be paid a license fee of ₹25.5 lakh per annum (₹1.5 lakh per year for each kiosk) for the kiosks at six station premises.

Five kiosks will be installed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) while Dadar and Thane will also have five each. Thane will get four and Ghatkopar and Vikhroli will get one each.

Meghdoot-AWG uses innovative technology to convert water vapour in the air into fresh and clean drinking water. The technology allows operating in a wide variety of ambient temperatures (18°C- 45°C) and relative humidity conditions (25 per cent – 100 per cent).

It produces water within hours of being switched on and generates 1000 litres of water in a day.

The company earlier tied up with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), Hyderabad to produce water.

Once the kiosks are functional, passengers can fill their bottles or containers at different prices – ₹5 for 300 ml refill, ₹8 for 500 ml refill and ₹12 for 1litre. One can also get bottles for ₹7 for 300 ml, ₹12 for 500 ml and ₹15 for a one-litre bottle.

“This technology is not dependent on known sources of water. We are tapping into the original source of water, so it is a nature-based solution. There is no wastage of water. It is a sustainable technology. It is like having water factories at stations,” said Naveen Mathur, CEO, Maithri Aquatech Pvt Ltd.

Mathur indicated that the Central Railways is not the only railway zone that is considering installing these water kiosks, but refused to divulge more details.

The technology already meets the requirements of domestic consumers in water-scarce locations, top Fortune 500 companies, large public-sector companies, hospitals, schools and under-served communities among others.

