5 dead, 3 critically injured in car accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Five people died and three were critically injured when a car hit a truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Khopoli area in Maharashtra on Friday (November 18).

While four people died on the spot, one died on his way to the hospital. The three injured people were admitted to MGM Hospital in Kamothe for treatment.

According to an official at the Khopoli police station: “The car was going from Pune to Mumbai when it hit the truck at around 12 am.”

All the deceased were men, however, one of the injured was a woman.

The police said the car’s driver lost control of the vehicle, hit the truck. An offence has been registered against the driver and investigation is underway.