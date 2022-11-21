30 injured, 48 vehicles damaged as tanker loses control on Pune-Bengaluru highway

Reports said the accident occurred when the brakes of a tanker failed after which it rammed into several vehicles on road. Oil spilled from the damaged vehicles made the road slippery and led to more collisions

As many as 30 people were injured and around 48 vehicles were damaged after tanker collided into vehicles on the Pune-Bengaluru highway near Pune’s Naval bridge on Sunday.

The accident resulted in a major vehicle pile-up and blocked traffic on the Pune-Bengaluru highway for hours.

“A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development (PMRDA) have reached the spot,” ANI quoted a Pune Fire Brigade as saying.

A major accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot: Pune Fire Brigade pic.twitter.com/h5Y5XtxVhW — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2022

Reports said the accident occurred when the brakes of the tanker failed after which it rammed into several vehicles on road. Oil spilled from the damaged vehicles made the road slippery and led to more collisions.

The accident resulted in traffic jam stretching for almost two kilometres on the highway.