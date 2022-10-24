22 ‘upset’ Shinde camp MLAs will join BJP, Uddhav-led Sena claims in mouthpiece

Shinde is a “temporary arrangement” made by the BJP and “his chief ministerial uniform will be taken off anytime,” the Rokthok column in Saamana has claimed

As many as 22 of the 40 MLAs in the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena will soon join the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray’s faction has claimed in its mouthpiece, Saamana.

In its weekly column, the party has claimed that Shinde, as Maharashtra Chief Minister, is a “temporary arrangement” made by the BJP. “Now everyone has understood that his (Shinde’s) chief ministerial uniform will be taken off anytime,” the Rokthok column in Saamana claimed.

“Shinde’s group should have fielded a candidate in the Andheri East by-election. But it was the BJP that avoided it,” the column added. The Uddhav-led Sena candidate, Rutuja Latke, recently won the Andheri East by-election unopposed after BJP withdrew its candidate at the last moment.

“MLAs run govt”

According to the column, the Shinde faction’s claim of success in the gram panchayat and sarpanch elections in Maharashtra is “false.” It stated: “At least 22 MLAs of the Shinde group are upset. Most of them will join the BJP.”

According to the column, Shinde has caused great damage to himself and Maharashtra, which will not forgive him. “The BJP will continue to use Shinde for its benefit,” the Uddhav-led Sena claimed in its mouthpiece.

The column has quoted a “BJP leader,” who has apparently claimed that the 40 MLAs of the Shinde group run the government and “control” the CMO. “Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes all decisions of the government and CM Shinde announces those decisions,” the column has claimed.

