20-year-old woman raped, murdered in Mumbai’s Kurla

A 20-year-old woman was raped and murdered at a vacant residential building in Kurla of central Mumbai on Thursday.

“The decomposed body of the woman was found on the terrace of the 13-storey building on Thursday evening,” the police said on Saturday.

According to an official, some boys had gone to the building’s terrace to shoot a video when they spotted the body and alerted the police.

A team from Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, which revealed that the woman had been sexually assaulted before being killed.

“The police have registered a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pranay Ashok said that special teams from neighbouring police stations have been formed to probe the matter, and the police is also working to ascertain the identity of the victim.

(With inputs from Agencies)