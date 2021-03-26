10 dead in Mumbai hospital fire, 70 COVID patients evacuated

This comes at a time when the financial capital is grappling with an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, with the city recording its highest 5,504 new infections on Thursday.

Around 70 coronavirus patients were evacuated while 10 others died after a fire broke out at Dreams Mall Sunrise Hospital in Mumbai’s Bhandup area shortly after Friday midnight.

The fire reportedly broke out around 12:30 am at the hospital which is situated on the third floor of the five-storeyed mall building. Many patients, even including those being treated for COVID-19, were at the hospital when the fire broke out, officials said. A probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of the fire.

