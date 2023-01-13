10 dead as bus collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi highway

The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical, according to officials.

At least 10 persons were killed and several injured after a speeding bus collided with a truck in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on Friday morning (January 13), police officials said.

The private luxury bus which had started from Ambernath in Thane district was heading for the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district, they said.

The incident took place around 7 am near Pathare Shivar in Nashik’s Sinnar tehsil, around 180 km from Mumbai, officials said.

As per preliminary reports, the deceased included seven women, two small boys and a man.

The injured were taken to the Sinnar Rural Hospital and Yashwant Hospital in Sinnar.

The death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured was said to be critical, officials said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed condolences on the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the victims.

“The accident of a private bus on Nashik Shirdi highway is very unfortunate. An aid of five lakhs each has been announced to the families of the deceased in this accident and medical treatment will be given to the injured at government expense. Also, instructions have been given to the administration to investigate the accident,” he tweeted in Marathi.

The government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured persons, a statement from his office said.

Shinde spoke to the Nashik divisional commissioner and asked him to shift the injured immediately to Nashik and Shirdi for treatment and also conduct an inquiry into the causes of the accident, it added.