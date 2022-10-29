With assembly polls round the corner, BJP’s Gujarat govt sets up panel to implement UCC

Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat on Saturday decided to set up a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The state government took this decision ahead of the assembly polls in the state to be held by the year-end.

Gujarat minister of state for home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday.

Last cabinet meeting?

This is considered the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week.

“The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members,” Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.

Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced implementation of the UCC in their states.

Goa is the only state in India that has uniform civil code.

Uniform Civil Code is a proposal in India to formulate and implement personal laws of citizens which apply to all citizens equally regardless of their religion, gender and sexual orientation.

