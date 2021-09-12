Six things you need to know about Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

The BJP leadership has once again stumped speculators with its choice of chief minister, this time, in Gujarat, going with first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel over other strong contenders.

First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel, 59, will be the new chief minister of Gujarat. A soft-spoken leader, Patel has had a meteoric rise in state politics, starting from the municipality level.

He contested his maiden Assembly election from Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad in 2017 and won by over 1.17 lakh votes, the highest victory margin in the state in that election.

He is the first Kadva Patel to assume CM’s post in Gujarat. Kadva Patel forms nearly 12.4% of Gujarat’s population.

Patel is fondly called Dada by many (Rupani is called Bhai). His Assembly constituency is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat represented by Union minister Amit Shah.

He holds a diploma in civil engineering, always has a smiling face, according to local party workers.

Patel has been chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) in the past and has also led the Standing Committee of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Advertisement

Get breaking news and latest updates from India

and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: