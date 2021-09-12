Six things you need to know about Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

First-term MLA Bhupendra Patel, 59, will be the new chief minister of Gujarat.
- A soft-spoken leader, Patel has had a meteoric rise in state politics, starting from the municipality level.
- He contested his maiden Assembly election from Ghatlodia constituency in Ahmedabad in 2017 and won by over 1.17 lakh votes, the highest victory margin in the state in that election.
- He is the first Kadva Patel to assume CM’s post in Gujarat. Kadva Patel forms nearly 12.4% of Gujarat’s population.
- Patel is fondly called Dada by many (Rupani is called Bhai). His Assembly constituency is part of the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat represented by Union minister Amit Shah.
- He holds a diploma in civil engineering, always has a smiling face, according to local party workers.
- Patel has been chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) in the past and has also led the Standing Committee of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC)