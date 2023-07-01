Setalvad’s SC plea against Gujarat HC’s ‘surrender’ order referred to larger Bench

Court observes that HC should have granted Setalvad some time to surrender, but two-judge Bench differs on matter and refers it to CJI DY Chandrachud for placement before a larger Bench

A two-judge Supreme Court Bench on Saturday (July 1) evening referred Teesta Setalvad’s plea for relief to a larger Bench after the activist approached the apex court against a Gujarat High Court order earlier in the day to “surrender immediately” in connection with a 2002 Gujarat riots case.

However, the court observed that the High Court should have granted Setalvad some time to surrender, reported news agency ANI.

“On September 22, the Supreme Court passed an order granting interim bail to her. She is on bail for nine months. We can take the matter on Monday or Tuesday. What’s going to happen in 72 hours?” the court reportedly observed as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, objected to granting Setalvad time to surrender.

However, the Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Prashant Kumar Mishra differed on the matter and referred it to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud for placement before a larger Bench. Setalvad moved the SC after Gujarat High Court in the morning rejected her regular bail plea in a case of alleged fabrication of evidence in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The case

Setalvad, one of the first activists to take up the cases of the victims of the Gujarat riots in 2002, was first arrested on June 25, 2022. The arrest order followed an FIR filed by the Detection of Crime Branch, Ahmedabad, which accused her of conspiring to falsely implicate innocent persons in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Following that, she was arrested along with co accused, former IPS officer RB Sreekumar. Setalvad was remanded in police custody for seven days and thereafter sent to judicial custody on July 2, 2022.

The Supreme Court granted her interim bail in September 2022, after which she was released from Sabarmati jail. Her plea for regular bail was on Saturday rejected by the Gujarat High Court, which told her to “surrender immediately”.

